Cardi B threw a dancehall themed party the other day in LA, and all the Hollywood starlets were in attendance. Take a look:

Cardi B and Offset came through, with Cardi B in a Laurel Dewitt chain top and Versace sandals. Hot!

Karrueche swung by in a Dior ensemble and Y Project boots, styled by Bryon Javar.

Lizzo left little to the imagination in a Matthew Reisman Collection Dress.

Teyana Taylor opted for an ensemble by The Sex Store.

Brazilian Bombshell Anitta rocked Maisie Wilen.

Winnie Harlow was a dancehall queen in a knit dress, along with Fend boots and a Burberry Bag.

I was in the building! I wore Kim Shui Leggings and Kandees Shoes.

I posed with Miss Jackson, who wore Naked Wardrobe, and Sevyn, who wore Jackalopeland.

It was a fun night!

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid/@ShotbyNyp / @itsbeephotoz