The best of Broadway came out last night to pay tribute to the most outstanding plays and musicals during the 76th annual Tony Awards held at the United Palace in New York city.
Hosted by Ariana DeBose for a second year in a row, this year’s ceremony was a bit different as DeBose, nor did any of the presenters read off a script.
That’s right! Due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the Tony’s Awards came to an amicable agreement with the union to produce the Tony Awards unscripted. However, that didn’t stop the show from carrying on as we know improv is one of Broadway’s best specialties.
Stars of the evening pulled out the theatrics while looking flawlessly doing so. Actress Lupita Nyong’o delivered avant-garde vibes on the tropical red carpet in a silver breastplate under her black suit by Pakistani artist, Misha Japanwala. Nyong’o’s henna paint design on her bald doo by a New York artist named Sabeen looked like a beautiful tattoo from afar.
Lea Michele and Lorna Courtney showed us the beauty of floral prints, while Real Housewive of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss arrived to the Tony Awards looking like a goodess in her black and white perfectly draped Sergio Hudson chiffon gown.
Ahead, see what stars wore last night to the 76th Tony Awards.
