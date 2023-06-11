After 25 years, HBO’s most prominent show, Sex and the City celebrated their anniversary with an immersive Pop-up shop in the heart of Soho.

Fashionistas gathered outside of 477 Broadway on Thursday to attend “And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A ‘Sex and the City’ Experience,” hosted by HBO’s Max in partnership with Vogue Magazine.

The ladies of the hour, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis strode into the event with their best fashion foot forward and were noticeably happy to go back down memory lane of where it all began. In addition to welcoming their second season of “And Just Like That,” a sequel series.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Surprisingly missing from the trio was Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jone, however she’s only expected to play in one episode this season since she chose to take a step back in 2016.

Nonetheless, the other ladies were captivated and enchanted inside the event by all the themed rooms that resembled the sets of their popular TV show originally produced by Michael Patrick King. There were also installations for each of the ladies characters and visual displays throughout the event.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo credit: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, aka the infamous Carrie Bradshaw looked classical and flirty in a black and white Jenny Packham polka-dot dress, with matching polka-dot open toe heels. We loved her chiffon sleeves and black bows at her waist which felt soft and romantic.

In addition to wear black and white was actress Nicole Ari Parker who will also be joining and acting in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot. Parker opted for a Valentino FW23 Ready-to_Wear look that felt modernly conservative with suiting style atop and a peplum moment towards the hem.

Contrary to Parker, Karen Pittman who will also be apart of the show opted for a violet ACT N1 blazer suit that had over the top tulle that wrapped around her waist like a TuTu. She looked poised and confident and we adored her bright monochromatic look.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

Our CEO, Claire Sulmers was of course in attendance in celebration of the new season and wore a black sleeveless Mugler X HM dress with her silver metallic pointy-toe boots, and white alien-inspired shades.

Sulmers posed with Parker in a fierce photoshoot by Vogue based on how fierce they both looked, one would think that they actually were on the cover of the latest Vogue Magazine. Hello?!

Photo Credit: Getty Images

As you can see the ‘Sex and the City’ Pop-up is one that you don’t want to miss. If you are in the New York area from June 8-June 11, don’t forget to stop by and immerse yourself in everything that the legendary HBO show has entailed over the last 25-years.