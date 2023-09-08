In case you missed it, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is equal parts a musical extravaganza and fashion show. From B’s incredible custom looks to the starry disco-influenced uniform of attendees, the Renaissance tour is a place for turning up and turning looks.

Before her Los Angeles stop over the weekend, Bey put out a message requesting that, in honor of Virgo season, attendees show up ––and out–– in their best silver looks. Being in L.A., home of Hollywood, the 2-day show glimmered with chromatic looks and a stacked A-lister turnout.

From her musical peer and sister Kelly Rowland in a sequin Akira crop top to Quinta Brunson in plunging Rick Owens, scroll to see what the stars wore to the biggest show of the year.

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson

Photo: Mr. D. Adams

Kelly Rowland in Buerlangma

Photo: IG Reproduction

Kelly Rowland in Akira and Amiri with Tim Spoon in Renaissance Merch

Photo: Mr. D. Adams

Issa Rae in Prada

Gabrielle Union in Melissa Simone, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino

Photo: IG Reproduction

Gabrielle Union in Stella McCartney, The Attico and J.W Anderson with Zaya Wade in New Arrivals, Kaavia James and Dwyane Wade

Photo: IG Reproduction

Quinta Brunson in Rick Owens

Photo: Tyrene Redd

Tracee Ellis Ross in Paco Rabanne

Photo: IG Reproduction

Offset in Custom Bryan Hearns

Laura Harrier in Rabanne

Eniko Hart in Saint Laurent and Chanel

Kim and Khole Kardashian with North West and Penelope Disick in Diesel