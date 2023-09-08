In case you missed it, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is equal parts a musical extravaganza and fashion show. From B’s incredible custom looks to the starry disco-influenced uniform of attendees, the Renaissance tour is a place for turning up and turning looks.
Before her Los Angeles stop over the weekend, Bey put out a message requesting that, in honor of Virgo season, attendees show up ––and out–– in their best silver looks. Being in L.A., home of Hollywood, the 2-day show glimmered with chromatic looks and a stacked A-lister turnout.
From her musical peer and sister Kelly Rowland in a sequin Akira crop top to Quinta Brunson in plunging Rick Owens, scroll to see what the stars wore to the biggest show of the year.