BET created all the buzz last night with their phenomenal red carpet looks and sensational celebrity performances during the 2023 BET Awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Just in case you missed some of the highlights from last night, we’re here to give you the 411 and a rundown of culture’s biggest night.
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, BET, the network which was recently acquired by television extraordinaire Tyler Perry, ensured that the star-studded ceremony was representative of artists who have ultimately influenced the legacy of Hip Hop.
Known for being one of the best emcee’s with a lyrical flow that’s unmatched, BET payed homage to ‘Turn It Up!’ rapper Busta Rhymes with their Lifetime Achievement Award that brought the 6’1 245lb rapper to tears.
Busta wasn’t the only one overwhelmed with joy, as ‘Put It On The Floor’ rapper Latto won ‘Best Female Hip Hop artist’, and her Creative Director, Teyana Taylor won ‘Video Director of the Year.’ Talk about a dynamic duo!
Celebrities shook the stage last night with performances by OG’s like Master P, Big Daddy Kane, E40 and Ja Rule. The latest hip-hop generation added a new flare to the equation like the “People’s Princess’ Ice Spice who’s stage set up had a bodega store and a NYC subway train that was reflective of the Bronx, where Hip Hop originated.
Quavo and Offset finally made amends and performed a variety of jams like their hit song, ‘Bad and Boujee’ for the first time following Takeoff’s demise. It was great to see them let bygones be bygones and come together for the greater good as were sure that’s what Takeoff would have wanted.
The couples of night who color coordinated and looked dazzling at the BET Awards included Summer Walker and Lil Meech who arrived in black-on-black, Ray-J and Princess who glistened in gold, and Kash Doll and Tracy T who shined in platinum metallics.
Ahead, see which designers your favorite celebrities wore to the 2023 BET Awards!