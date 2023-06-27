BET created all the buzz last night with their phenomenal red carpet looks and sensational celebrity performances during the 2023 BET Awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Just in case you missed some of the highlights from last night, we’re here to give you the 411 and a rundown of culture’s biggest night.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, BET, the network which was recently acquired by television extraordinaire Tyler Perry, ensured that the star-studded ceremony was representative of artists who have ultimately influenced the legacy of Hip Hop.

Known for being one of the best emcee’s with a lyrical flow that’s unmatched, BET payed homage to ‘Turn It Up!’ rapper Busta Rhymes with their Lifetime Achievement Award that brought the 6’1 245lb rapper to tears.

Busta wasn’t the only one overwhelmed with joy, as ‘Put It On The Floor’ rapper Latto won ‘Best Female Hip Hop artist’, and her Creative Director, Teyana Taylor won ‘Video Director of the Year.’ Talk about a dynamic duo!

Celebrities shook the stage last night with performances by OG’s like Master P, Big Daddy Kane, E40 and Ja Rule. The latest hip-hop generation added a new flare to the equation like the “People’s Princess’ Ice Spice who’s stage set up had a bodega store and a NYC subway train that was reflective of the Bronx, where Hip Hop originated.

Quavo and Offset finally made amends and performed a variety of jams like their hit song, ‘Bad and Boujee’ for the first time following Takeoff’s demise. It was great to see them let bygones be bygones and come together for the greater good as were sure that’s what Takeoff would have wanted.

The couples of night who color coordinated and looked dazzling at the BET Awards included Summer Walker and Lil Meech who arrived in black-on-black, Ray-J and Princess who glistened in gold, and Kash Doll and Tracy T who shined in platinum metallics.

Ahead, see which designers your favorite celebrities wore to the 2023 BET Awards!

Summer in Yousef Aljasmi with Beau Lil Meech

Photo Credit: Michael Tran

Latto in Monot

Photo Credit: Leon Bennett

Busta Rhymes in Members Club

Queen Naija in Rick Owens

Photo Credit: Getty Images

JT in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ray J in Versace with Wife Princess

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eva Marcille in Genny

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Uncle Waffles in Keys Fashion

Photo Credit: Getty Image

Kash Doll in Fly Shit Only Clothing with Tracy T

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lea Robinson in Dhaleter Design

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Karen Huger in Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lil Uzi in Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Demi Singleton in MiuMiu

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leigh Anne Pinnock in Georges Hobeika

Photo Credit: Getty Images

CoCo Jones in LaQuan Smith

Flo Milli in Ferragamo

Ice Spice in Dolce & Gabbana

Muni Long in Elizabetta Franchi