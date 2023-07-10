“I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, life in plastic, it’s fantastic,” were the original lyrics to the theme song for most popular fashion doll ever produced, and now Barbie has officially come to life in the Barbie movie set to debut on July 21, 2023 by Warner Bros Pictures.

Last night, celebrities attended the star-studded Barbie Premiere in Los Angeles and we saw a variety of celebs in some of the most barbie inspired ensembles.

From lead actress, Margot Robbie who wore a black custom Schiaparelli sequin and crystal embellished gown, to rapper Nicki Minaj who showed up to support in a muted blue crop two-piece Alaia look, attendee’s were in for a treat on the red carpet.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress and producer Issa Rae, who plays ‘President Barbie’ in the upcoming Barbie movie looked exceptional and incredible in a bright pink Marc Bouwer dress that had a high neckline and was characterized with a bow and cut-out front and center.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rapper Nicki Minaj, released her hit song with Ice Spice, “Barbie World” in the nick of time for the release, and you know her fanbase who she calls, “The Barbz” couldn’t wait.

Nicki arrived looking like a true Black Barbie with her blonde mane and an Alaia cropped bandage top that she styled with an asymmetrical draped skirt.

In her hit Barbie song that already has over 25 million views on YouTube within just 2-weeks, she raps,

“And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I’m a doll, but I still wanna party (party)

Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (bend)

I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain’t playin’ tag (grrah)”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Another show-stopper to attend the premiere was Actress Karrueche Tran who looked absolutely stunning and eye-catching in a vibrant yellow Christian Siriano bandeau top and skirt combo that felt juicy, youthful and fresh.

Her colorful arm candy that included oversized bangles and unique geometric earrings added that much more dimension.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ahead, see more stars who attended the Barbie Premiere in Los Angeles last night and let us know your thoughts!

Shay Mitchell in Shushutong

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ava Max in Monot

Photo Credit: Getty Images

America Ferrera in St. John

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Gosling in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sofia Sanchez in Custom Doloris Petunia

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Nina Ricci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alexandra Shipp in MiuMiu