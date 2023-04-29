A venue decorated with some of the most iconic TIME covers, and a room filled with the brightest celebrities of our time was quite the epic scenery at the 2023 Time100 Gala, held inside New York City’s Lincoln Center.

With over 300 guests in attendance for the annual celebration that highlights 100 of the world’s most influential people, you can only imagine how ultra stylish everyone looked. From influencers like Kim Kardashian to incredible actors like Michael B. Jordan, Salma Hayek and Angela Bassett, the star-studded event was in full swing.

“When we wake up each day, no matter who or where in the world, I like to think that we all want to know that our existence, our presence, our thoughts, our actions have contributed to the planet,” said Bassett as she made a toast at the Gala.

Along with toasting and shaking hands, both Lea Michele and Doja Cat performed some of their hit songs. Michele sung her Broadway song, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” while Doja Cat closed the event with her hit songs “Woman” and “Say So.”

The 2023 Time100 event was nothing shy of A-list celebrities who challenge the status quo and spark discussions based on their unwavering contributions to the media and entertainment industry.

See ahead what your favorite stars wore!

Kim Kardashian in John Galliano Dress, with a Chanel Pearl Bag

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doja Cat in Valentino

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ali Wong in Fairygownmother Thai Nguyen

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Gaurav Gupta Official

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lea Michele in Thierry Mugler

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kaia Gerber in Khaite

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Padma Lakshimi in Marchesa

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent