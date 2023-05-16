The Strength of a Woman Festival this past weekend was star-studded with some of the hottest celebrities touching down in Atlanta and creating all the buzz.

Of course Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture all the glorious moments of the 4-day fest, with our very own CEO Claire Sulmers shaking hands with some of the most prominent people in the industry.

From kickin’ it with Mary J. Blige on the first day of the summit to connecting with Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott Young, and still finding time to deliver a commencement speech at her high school alma mater Westminster, Claire showed up and showed out this weekend.

Serving a flawless look on the red carpet in her black on black look, Claire wore an off the shoulder asymmetrical Veronica Beard blazer, that she paired with patent leather open toe YSL heels. Celebrity make-up artist Latasha Wright had Claire’s beat on fleek and you know HR Wilson had her finger waves laid for the gods.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

Claire had a moment to speak with actress and author Toya Johnson who sported a pink and silver two-piece ombre look that included the chicest flare pants. Johnson accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and a Cartier bracelet.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

Along with Toya, Claire also got to vibe with Yandy Smith who was dripped in designer from head to toe. Yandy has been looking so good these days and perhaps having Mendeecees back has added to her everlasting glow. She opted for a light blue Louis Vuitton button up dress, with white Prada platform heels.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

Contrary to Yandy Smith who looked sophisticated and business savvy, internet sensation Jayda Cheaves showed skin in a modern pinstripe crop top and skirt combo. Her pineapple yellow mini bag, went exceptionally well with her yellow Balenciaga stilettos and her high ponytail served us some sass on the red carpet.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

Similar to Jayda, Actress Marsai Martin looked so youthful and playful with her grey sweater vest and denim skirt that had mini brown teddy bears pinned down her garments. The 18-year old ‘Black-ish’ star has really started to come out of her shell lately and she’s definitely on our radar.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

In addition to the celebs enlisted, Claire also got to meet with so many other influencers and bloggers who are leading by example and making an impact. It was great to see Claire join Misa Hylton in Atlanta as earlier this month the two wrapped up a youth development program at Misa Hylton Fashion Academy in New York.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

As you can see, Claire was making major waves at the Strength of a Woman festival in Atlanta over the weekend and it doesn’t stop there. We look forward to the Mary J. Blige fest and summit next year and stay tune for this years street fashion!