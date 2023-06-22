A gold runway on the historical Pont Neuf bridge in Paris with models strutting in a variety of timeless checkered and digitalized “damoflage” motif looks painted the picture of Pharrell Williams official Louis Vuitton menswear collection that debuted on Tuesday evening.

The Virginia Beach native and 13 Grammy award winning artist Pharrell Williams shone brightly during his show and was quite a sight to behold. Since being inducted into the Louis Vuitton Creative Designer role in February following the 2021 demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, Williams has quickly transcended into a fashion tycoon.

Last week, with the release of his first campaign image featuring Rihanna at the Maison, Pharrell announced that he would be unveiling his first collection as Louis Vuitton’s menswear Creative Director. RiRi, who is noticeably expecting her second child, was dripped in LV apparel and can be seen holding multiple LV tote bags in a variety of different colors.

Of course Pharrell’s highly anticipated show was a star-studded one with celebs making quite a sartorial entrance. Jay-Z and Beyonce arrived to the show and sat front row in their spectacular LV ensembles, with Bey wearing a bright yellow silk suit and kimono. Later in the evening during the after party, Jay-Z performed in front of a zealous crowd.

Rihanna & beau A$AP Rocky opted for matching denim-on-denim looks with embellished beanies, while Kim Kardashian took part in the pixelated checkered print trend that we saw on models throughout the night.

Also in attendance included Megan Thee Stallion, the legendary Naomi Campbell, Louis Vuitton ambassador Zendaya, and Tyler the Creator whom Pharrell has been a source of inspiration for.

Not to mention Savannah James and Mielle Organics CEO and founder Monique Rodriguez, who attended in their chic LV looks and embodied effortless beauty and charm.

The man of the hour who’s always staying ahead of the curve, took inspiration from his own closet and from LV’s traditional checkered monogram print and created an unprecedented collection.

From a variation of camo-colored pixilated suits, known as “damoflage,” to colorful checkered bomber jackets paired with shorts and styled with loafers and combat boots, LV’s men’s collection felt modern and innovative, and unleashed a new set of rules.

Pharrell also has taken LV’s most beloved canvas bags like The Speedy and recreated the infamous bag with new colorways, nodding to the counterfeit bags sold in New York on Canal Street.

“I wanted to take something I felt would be unisex and just make a great bag for humans,” expressed Williams in a press release. “It is an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life.”

There’s no doubt that Pharrell Williams is a change-maker and he took so many calculated risks with his fantastical creations during his Louis Vuitton menswear debut.

Following his phenomenal show, he was greeted with a standing ovation that was well-deserved and perhaps a glimpse of his promising future with the French fashion house.

We salute Pharrell Williams and we are so excited to see what’s to come!