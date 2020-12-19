On the Scene at Offset’s Belly Themed Party in Atlanta: Offset in Prada Leather Jacket, Cardi B in Gert-Johan Coetzee, 2 Chainz in Marc Jacques Burton X Mortal Combat, and More!

Offset celebrated his birthday in Atlanta and of course we have you covered with the fashion! He pulled up to his Belly themed party rocking a $4,530 Prada leather jacket, made from 100% lambskin.

Of course he was accompanied by his wife, Cardi B who opted for a brown beaded Gert-Johan Coetzee skirt and corset.

They posed in front of a golden Lamborghini which was gifted to Offset from Cardi B.

Also in attendance were some of Atlanta’s known recording artist and socialites. Check them out below.

2 Chainz arrived in a lime green and black Marc Jacques Burton x Mortal Combat jacket and pants.

Kandi flicked it up with Rasheeda and posed at the photo booth with her husband Todd Tucker.

Fashion Bomb Daily’s EIC Claire Sulmers was in attendance and snagged a picture with Cardi B wearing a London Couture dress.

Porsha Williams served and all black look equipped with blinged out face mask.

The girls from Real Housewives of Atlanta linked up during the night. Pictured from left to right Lauren, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton and Kandi Burruss.

Da Baby wore a $1,100 Supreme x The North Face coat in lime green.

Jacquees and Trina

Happy Birthday Offset!