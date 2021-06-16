On the Scene at June Ambrose’s 50th Birthday Celebration at San Vincente Bungalows in LA: Beyoncé in David Koma Black One Shoulder Sequin Dress, June in Gucci Star-Embellished Maxi Dress, Kelly Rowland in House of CB Sage Green Satin Set + More

All month long, June Ambrose has been celebrating her milestone 50th birthday with daily posts including the hashtag #30DaysofJune in endless remarkable designer looks from Loewe to Gucci. With her birthday landing on June 5th, she commemorated the moment with a stunning photoshoot in Tom Ford, of course. Recently, she decided to gather her closet friends and familiar faces of the industry for a private birthday celebration at San Vincente Bungalows.

The exclusive dinner went down with toasts of champagne complete with personal honors from attendees. The celebration was attended by figures like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland and so many more.

Beyoncé posed with June Ambrose for her 50th birthday dinner party wearing David Koma Fall 2020 dress paired with $620 Alessandra Rich crystal embellished snake earrings, styled by Zerina Akers. She opted for a slicked-back ponytail to compete with look.

June Ambrose and her daughter Summer snagged a photo with the Carters aka Beyoncé and Jay-Z. June wore a $7,500 Gucci star-embellished maxi dress complete with a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals. Ambrose’s daughter Summer wore a $5,500 Gucci Embroidered Chiffon Dress (sold out) paired with shoes from the brand as well.

Kelly Rowland posed with June Ambrose in House of CB’s $89 “Tosca” sage silky satin plunge top and $119 “Constance” draped skirt.

Explore more moments from the dinner party below:

Kim Blackwell attended the dinner with June Ambrose, Chris Spencer, Vanessa Rodriguez Spencer, and Connie Orlando, wearing a Tom Ford look.

Laurie Ann Gibson, June Ambrose, and Ellen Pompeo were spotted at the dinner party.

Marco Bizzarri, Susan Chokachi and Antoine Phillips posed together.

June Ambrose was all smiles with Bethann Hardison.

June Ambrose and Yvette Noel-Schure were spotted together at Ambrose’s private dinner.

June Ambrose grabbed a photo with Vegas Jones.

What a lovely celebration!

Photos: Lenny Santiago