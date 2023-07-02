The festivities continued during Day 2 of Essence Festival of Culture , with Mielle Organics hosting an extravagant rose-colored booth and pop-up filled with endless hair care products, enchanting backdrops, and numerous opportunities to let loose and fun.

From attendees networking and learning new protective ways to maintain their tresses, to a group of party-goers taking part in Tamia’s hit song, ‘Can’t Get Enough’ line dance, the Mielle Organics pop-up shop was nothing shy of an exhilarating time.

Our CEO, Claire Sulmers who’s known for being a fan-favorite during Essence Festival weekend was on the scene at the ‘Mi Haus Party’ and bloomed in a barbie pink Jacquemus dress that she styled with a mini Hermes bag, and clear embellished Amina Muaddi heels.

Of course Nola was in the building, and New Orleans native Toya Johnson and her daughter made their way over to the Mielle Organics booth. Sulmers spoke with Johnson, who wore a Dolce & Gabbana set including a logo D&G white tee, and pink floral shorts to go with her her fuchsia open-toe heels.

Toya, and Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter tagged along with her girl Zonnique, and they both opted for Fashion Nova looks that they paired with Nike Air Force 1’s and Dunks.

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

Making a returning debut to the Mielle Organics pop-up for a second day in a row was the handsome Lance Gross who is photo’d below with the CEO of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and her husband, Melvin Rodriguez.

Monique looked classy, and sophisticated chic in a full baby blue Chanel ensemble with a sequins embellished Chanel handbag, while her husband Melvin looked checkered out in a men’s Burberry look.

Gross who was dripped in Russell Westbrook collection entitled, “Honor the Gift,” accessorized with black shades, and a gold chain and watch that glistened against his chocolate complexion. We loved his $1,750 black leather Prada combat boots that had leather zip pockets on each side.

In addition, Claire met up with Love&Marriage DC star, Ashley Silva who served a light pink tulle organza moment with a mini Gucci crossbody bag. To keep things light and airy for the New Orleans humidity, Silva had her straw hat on deck that perfectly complimented her beat, and glamorous attire.

If you are in the New Orleans area for Essence Fest 2023, you can meet Monique Rodriguez and Fashion Bomb Daily CEO, Claire Sulmers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention center booth 8658 at 12:30pm, or at the Mielle Organics pop-up shop at 3:30pm, located at 400 Julia Street, in New Orleans, LA.

We can’t wait to see you there in your BOMB fashion looks!