Another month gone by calls for another compilation of the best looks to grace our feeds in the past 30 days! October gave us fashion week, sports events, celebrity birthday parties and, of course, Halloween to observe star style in all its glory. While we will miss the vibrance of Libra and Scorpio season, we’re ready to ring in the next series of fall-winter fashion in the months to come. But first, who gets your vote for Look of the Month? Here are five top trending looks according to you, bombshells!

Zendaya attended the Valentino SS23 RTW show during Paris Fashion week, sitting next to the fashion greats, Naomi Campbell and Law Roach. She wore a Valentino sheer monogram bodysuit and shorts with a matching blazer to the event.

Photo: Stan Potts

Talk about birthday behavior! Rihanna wore a vintage John Galliano dress from 2001 to celebrate A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday. She added a now sold out pair of Jimmy Choo x Mugler ankle strap stilettos to the look as well.

Queen of impromptu photoshoots, Beyoncé posted several shots wearing a full Ivy Park outfit in silver. While the silver raincoat and cropped top are currently sold out, you can shop the track pants at Adidas‘ website for $160!

Photo: Getty Images

Kim K wore full Balenciaga to an L.A. Rams game with the kids earlier this month.

In Atlanta Sheree Whitfield wore a crystal embellished Brides by Nona dress to Aaron Ross’ birthday! She attended with her partner Martell Holt.

Who do you think deserves the #1 spot for October’s look of the month?

Main Images: IG/Reproduction, Stan Potts, Blair Caldwell