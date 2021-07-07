Nurtured Clothing, a black-owned apparel brand, aspires to help individuals and communities become their best selves through powerful messages of empowerment and affirmation. Created in response to the damaging physical, emotional, and mental effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and an awakening to racial and social injustice, Nurtured Clothing was created to inspire, empower and motivate people to honor and nurture their beliefs, culture, intellect, and more. The brand is quickly growing in popularity among younger and older consumers alike because of its powerful messaging and call for self-love and personal growth, especially in the face of inequities.

The company creates expressive t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise with the belief that words of affirmation have the power to transform lives. The unique “Nurture Your…” design was inspired by a documentary about the life of John Coltrane. “According to the documentary, Coltrane’s greatness wasn’t just the result of his innate genius, but because he nurtured his genius,” said Founder, Charles Morris. The design was created to look worn or aged to signify the time-consuming journey to ‘becoming your best you.’ The company emphasizes the word “YOUR” to be a constant reminder to customers to focus on themselves and never dim or doubt their greatness.

“Mental health, equality, social justice, cultural representation, and empowerment are just a few themes that we will continue to voice. We want to empower people to express themselves individually and inspire others within their community with a positive message of support and affirmation.”

In addition to its flagship design, Nurtured Clothing offers a special edition “NURTURE ALL OF YOU” design and recently released a limited-edition Juneteenth design, available now through June 30, 2021.

