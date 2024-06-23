‘Dopamine’ singer Normani posed for the ‘Gram in an ultra sexy $1380 black Dion Lee dress that was characterized with interlooping teardrop cutouts.

The Atlanta Georgia native looked comfortable in her skin as she showed off her killer body in the sheer hosiery mesh silhouette that had a softly fluted hem.

Taking a closer look, you’ll noticed her dress has attached gloves and an integrated high-cut bodysuit, taking part in the transparent trend.

When it came down to her hair, her china bangs were a head-turner and added sophistication to her chic ensemble.

This Dion Lee dress was a total win for Normani who came with the heat and drama. The singer, who just released her first solo studio album ‘Dopamine’ on June 14th is definitely giving main character energy, and we love to see it!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @itschristopherhoer