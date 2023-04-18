In the moody visual for his song Talk Different, NLE Choppa is seen in various luxe labels from Chrome Hearts to Louis Vuitton. Besides the noticeable drip, Baddies South star Jelaminah commands the camera in a white mini dress by her brand Normal Culture.
She worked the room with the dresses’ elongated sleeves before the camera cut to Choppa in the $2,700 Off-White crystal vest. Off camera, the two were seen hand-in-hand in their aforementioned ‘fits, with the diamond white of Jelaminah’s dress providing the perfect contrast to Choppa’s twinkling vest.
