As social media continues to push Barbie content ahead of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film dropping next month, Nicki Minaj is reminding us all who the OG Barbie girl is with the release of Barbie World, a collaborative bop made for the Barbie soundtrack featuring Ice Spice and Barbie Girl singer Aqua.

In the pink-filled visuals, Nicki Minaj and Spice are spitting bars in and outside of Barbie’s Malibu dream house, as seen throughout the many film trailers, in pink wigs, and of course, in true Barbie fashion, pink looks.

In one of the first scenes of the video, Nicki and Spice are riding through pink clouds on jet skis, their long tresses –in Nicki’s case, an extra long pink mullet, done by Arrogant Tae, of course, while Spice kept her signature ginger tone in long body waves– blowing behind them. Spice wore two pink-tone monokini and chunky pink platform sandals while Nicki zipped through the sky in an Emilio Pucci halter one-piece, Balenciaga shades, and a small Chanel vanity case.

Photo: Nicki Minaj IG Reproduction Photo: Nicki Minaj IG Reproduction

Later on in the video, Minaj sports a pink knit two-piece by Paco Rabanne (Barbie fans know the iconic doll favours a little two piece) and Loewe D-frame sunglasses.

Watch the video for even more Barbie-inspired looks from Minaj and Spice from Chanel chain belts to pink tweed sets.