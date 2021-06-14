Nicki Minaj Holds Her Baby Boy Wearing Fendi Brown Logo Side-Stripe Track Jacket and Pants While ‘Papa Bear’ Looked Adorable in a Burberry Logo Onesie Set and Yeezy 380 Sneakers
After taking a hiatus, Nicki Minaj is back, previewing new tracks along with promises of an upcoming album. She is also back on the ‘gram giving us new looks! She recently provided fans with updated pictures of her baby boy whom she nicknamed “Papa Bear”. Together, the two posed together in white and brown designer looks.
Nicki Minaj held “Papa Bear” in a Fendi tracksuit including the brand’s brown logo side stripe track jacket and $1,490 pants. While Nicki’s particular color choice for the Fendi tracksuit is sold out, it is currently available in all white at Saks Fifth Avenue. She completed the look with a pair of $726 Celine suede ribbed sandals and icy diamond jewelry including a “Barbie” chain, stack of bracelets and an anklet.
Her son wore a $185 Burberry “Cleo” set which featured a logo onesie and knit hat. His look was paired with Yeezy 380 “Pepper” sneakers with his $550 Burberry checked print Thomas Bear toy.
So cute!