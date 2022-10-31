Fans have been voicing their love for Nicki Minaj’s recent look at the Powerhouse 2022 hip-hop concert in Philly! Seen in the below clip showing off her moves this past Friday, Nicki wore a $385 multicolor jumpsuit by Turkish womenswear label SIEDRÉS and $1,359 Amina Muaddi Jahleel suede over-the-knee boots.
We also love her pairing off-stage with a fur coat that just added that extra pizzaz. Cop the look at SSENSE and Net-A-Porter!
Get the look: $385 SIEDRÉS Olin Multicolor Jumpsuit
Get the look: $1,359 Amina Muaddi Jahleel suede over-the-knee boots
Would you splurge?
Main Image: IG/Reproduction