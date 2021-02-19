Gigi Vega Fashion Bomb Exclusive: On Her Video Watchu Tryna Do? + Her Janet Jackson Inspiration, “I’d Like to Take People on a Journey”

Gigi Vega is a new artist You Should Know! She recently dropped a new single, Watchu Tryna Do? , via Breakout Music, where she shows off her fabulous singing and dancing skills:

Soulful Songs are nothing new to this Boston Native, who citesas one of her biggest inspirations:

Vega tells Fashion Bomb Daily, “I’ve always been [into dancing and singing]. It’s something that just clicked for me, but I got more into it once I started composing my own songs. I would always do little shows and auditions. My father is a musician. He would play the piano, so I was always surrounded by [music]. “

“…I used to listen to jazz in the house growing up. I loved watching Janet Jackson [and mimicking her dance moves].”

Thus, for the shoot, stylist Eric Burns styled Vega in outfits that flattered her dancer’s body from Ellaé Lisqué and House of Grayling Purnell. Regarding her style, Vega says, “I like more tropical vibes, or casual, put together vibes, but I always like to switch it up. I can be glam or a Tomboy. Get a girl who can do both.”

Indeed! With a tour coming and new music on the way, Vega is unstoppable. About Fashion Bomb Daily, she says, “[It’s about] Being bold and being comfortable in your skin and whatever you have on, and not caring what other people think.”

Follow Gigi Vega on Instagram @GigiVegaMusic, and be sure to check out some of her songs, including Watchu Tryna Do? and MistelToe Kiss, on her Youtube Page.

What do you think?

Styling: E Burns

Photos: Jen J Photo

Hair: Anthony Cherry

Makeup: Golden Kendoll

Clothing Credits:

Black Look:

Outfit: @ellaelisque

Jewelry: @qloakla @frugalfindsnyc

Shoes: @twelveam.co

Cheetah Look:

Dress: @ellaelisque

Corset: @truecorset

Shoes: SybGCo From FashionBombDailyShop.com

Jewelry: @qloakla @jlanijewels

Gown Look:

Dress @houseofgraylingpurnell

Shoes: @twelveam.com

Earrings: @adinas.jewels