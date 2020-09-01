New Arrivals on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Sammy B’s Blue and Red Plaid Tie Front Shirt, Bralette, and Pants as Worn by Gabrielle Union, Demi Lovato, and More!
Project Runway Alum Sammy B is the latest to join Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!
Visit FashionBombDailyShop.com today to shop Sammy’s blockbuster blue and plaid set, which has been worn by fashionistas like Gabrielle Union, Demi Lovato, Stacy London, and more!
The set is sold separately, and comprises a $42 Bralette, $104 Tie Front Top, and $78 Pants.
It’s super bomb! Get yours today here.
What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?