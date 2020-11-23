New Arrivals on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Oyemwen Off-the-Shoulder Tulle Robe, Sai Sankoh Jezebel Blue Printed Blouse + Skirt Set, Black Panther Destroyed Black Sweatshirt, and More!

It’s holiday season and we have lots of new arrivals on FashionBombDailyShop.com, our marketplace for Bomb Designers You Should Know!

Let’s explore some of our newest styles below:

Oyemwem had a viral moment on our feed with its new Off-The-Shoulder Tulle Robe, available in nude and green.

If you loved our Black Panther distressed tee, then you’ll love the new Black Panther Destroyed Sweatshirt.

Frances Grey came through with an exclusive for Fashion Bomb Daily, the Leopard Longhair Nell Cap.

Sai Sankoh is bringing the “slay” bells with its new Jezebel Blue Printed set including a blouse and skirt.

Keylows has a new Fire Face Mask, approved by our EIC Claire Sulmers.

I Style By Sonia’s Candace Fur Trench Coat is perfect for any time of day.

Winter is coming and Konstantine Furs Short Black Fox Fur Vest is perfect for the approaching season.

Explore more at fashionbombdailyshop.com!