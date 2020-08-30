New Arrivals on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Iridescent Sequin Jeans by S. Denton Collection, Oyemwen Polk Dot Robes, Bruce Glen Baller Bags, and More!

We have lots of new arrivals on FashionBombDailyShop.com, our marketplace for Bomb Designers You Should Know!

Read on for a few highlights:

Oyemwen continues to innovate with new pieces, like this polka dot sheer tulle robe, in all white/black dots and contrast prints.

Sequin Queen S. Denton collection has added a new item to the shop: these $325 bomb Iridescent Boyfriend Jeans, with tapered ankles.

Last but not least, we have this baller bag from brand Bruce Glen. This compact accessory comes in black and orange, as well as blue:

