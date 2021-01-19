Netflix’s Bling Empire Is Full of Life, Luxury and Looks With Asian Elites: Christine Chiu in Balmain Pearl Necklace Embellished Velvet Dress, Jaime Xie in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Crystal Embellished Bow Tie Lace Top, Kane Lim in Yellow Versace, + More
If you’re in need of something new to binge on, then you’ve come to the right post! Netflix’s latest show Bling Empire is slowly becoming everyone’s latest obsession. The reality show takes place in LA and explores the lives of wealthy Asian elites including Jaime Xie, Christine Chiu, Gabriel Chiu, Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Guy Tang, Kim Lee, Cherie Chan, Andrew Gray, and Kelly Mi Li. Audiences are calling the show a mix between your fave reality shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Real Housewives with a dash of the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians…but better!
Of course, we couldn’t help but notice the fashions as the show is full of it! We gathered some of our favorite looks from Bling Empire, let’s get into them below:
Christine Chiu wore a $4,690 Balmain pearl necklace-embellished velvet dress (sold out).
Kane Lim wore a $595 Versace logo toweling Baroque bathrobe.
Christine Chiu was spotted in a $2,738 Carolina Herrera v-neck belted ombre-tulle a-line dress.
Jaime Xie wore in $742 Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini crystal-embellished bow-tie lace top, $450 Saint Laurent “Jerry” bow-tie sunglasses, and $700 Romantic “Kingham” Half Moon Velvet Minaudière bag. All pieces are sold out.
Kim Lee was spotted in Diana Couture by Diana M. Putri.
Kim Lee posed in a pink Chanel logo dress with Christine Chiu.
Discover more looks on The Bling Empire Clothing Page on Instagram. Will you be binging on Bling Empire after seeing these looks?