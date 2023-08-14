We’re excited to announce that Nene Leakes will be hosting The Bomb Fashion Show!

That’s right! The original housewife will be gracing the stage, interviewing designers and bringing her unparalleled energy to our annual event, taking place Saturday, September 9th at Chelsea Industrial (535 West 28th Street).

The show will take place from 6-10pm! In addition to front row seats, VIP guests will be treated to a special cocktail hour from 6-7pm with Nene herself, along with food from Lagos New York and drinks.

VIP guests will also be front and center for all the festivities. Get your tickets TODAY at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com. Prices will increase, and we have lots more surprises in store!

Get your tickets here.

You won’t want to miss it.

Want to sponsor? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com!