Move over adorable dog Reels, Big Boi is bringing something a little more interesting to trending pet videos.

This week, half of the legendary duo Outkast rolled up to the Stankonia studio with his flock of owls. In videos that have since gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, Big Boi introduces fans to Hootie Hoo, his Eurasian eagle-owl.

Hootie Hoo is one of a four-owl flock owned by the rapper. His other feathery friends include his first owl Simon alongside Hoodini and Tula. Big Boi usually lets the animals roam freely around his studio space although they rarely ever move from their perched position unless they spot something running across the floor.

It’s been reported that Big Boi is a big animal lover and we love to see him enjoying his other interests.