Naomi Osaka Reigns Supreme as She Collects a Second US Open Title: Wears Face Masks with Names of Police Brutality Victims Like George Floyd, Jersey Honoring the Late Kobe Bryant, and Traditional Dress Celebrating Heritage

On Saturday, tennis player Naomi Osaka was all that was trending on social media as she won the US Open Women’s Singles final against Victoria Azarenka! This is now Osaka’s second US Open title and her third overall title, having won the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open. Not to mention, she went down in history on Saturday as the youngest woman to win her third major title since Maria Sharapova in 2008!

Throughout her seven matches, Naomi Osaka used her sports style and platform as a star player to shine a light on the injustices plaguing the Black community and honor her influences like her familial roots and the late Kobe Bryant:

She was spotted at each of her matches wearing face masks bearing the names of police brutality victims including Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Philando Castile, Ahmaud Arbery, and Elijan McClain.

Naomi Osaka also honored Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers jersey with his number after each match, expressing by how the late basketball player “gave her strength”. Bryant served as an influential figure to many people including Osaka who was mentored by the basketball legend.

Lastly, Naomi Osaka celebrated her win in the finals by honoring and showing appreciation for her Japenese-Haitian heritage. In a tweet, she thanked her ancestors, “I would like to thank my ancestors because everytime I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose.” She commemorated the moment in a traditional dress and head wrap.

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka and her win!