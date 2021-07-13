Naomi Osaka Reigns as Best Athlete for Women’s Tennis and Women’s Sports at 2021 ESPYs Wearing Louis Vuitton Resort 2022 Look

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka continues to reign supreme at the 2021 ESPY Awards, which happens to be the athlete’s first time attending the particular award ceremony. She racked up two major awards including Best Athlete for Women’s Tennis and Women’s Sports during this year’s ceremony. For her first public appearance since withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon, she accepted her wins in a Louis Vuitton look.

Naomi Osaka attended the ESPYs wearing a Louis Vuitton Resort 2022 look which included a black and white striped extended long sleeve cape top and green tiered leather mini skirt. She rounded the look off with classic black pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Her look was styled by Karla Welch. For hair, she opted for a ponytail complete with jewel-embellished baby hairs, executed by Martin-Christopher Harper.

While accepting her award for Best Athlete, she nervously shared: “I just want to say, I really love you guys and this is my first ESPYS so it’s really cool to be surrounded by all these incredible athletes. I think all of you guys are really cool and I watch some of you on TV so it’s really surreal to be here.”

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka on her wins!

