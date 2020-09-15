Naomi Osaka Kept It Cozy Following Her Victory in a Noname Tupac Hoodie, Chanel Bag, and Sacai X Nike LD Waffle Sneakers
Following her second victory in the US Open on Saturday, Naomi Osaka was spotted out with her sister, Mari Osaka. According to her sister’s Instagram, Naomi took the time to visit family following her matches. After putting so much work in to get to the finals, she opted for a rather cozy look during her time in New York. Let’s get into her look:
Naomi Osaka was spotted at the Dumbo House in Brooklyn, New York in a $500 Noname “Amerikaz Most Wanted” hoodie accessorized with a denim Chanel crossbody and Sacai x Nike LD Waffle Sneakers in white nylon.
Shop the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle Sneakers – White Nylon below:
Thoughts on her look?