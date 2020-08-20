Mulatto Celebrated the Release of Her Album ‘Queen of Da Souf’ in Jimelle Levon Dress, Chanel Choker and Sterling King Earrings
Rapper Mulatto was spotted celebrating the release of her forthcoming album, Queen of Da Souf! The rapper commemorated the moment in a glammed out ensemble at Atlanta’s Krab Queenz restaurant. Let’s get into her outfit details:
Mulatto wore a dress by Jimelle Levon accessorized with a 1980s Chanel choker from Pechuga Vintage and Sterling King earrings, styled by Todd White and tailoring by @_eternalstyleee. Glam included nails by Eri Ishizu and hair by @shaleciab.
What do you think about her look?