Last night, Hollywood’s top film actors and television stars reunited at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Just like any MTV red carpet occasion, some looks were daring while others were… a choice! Nevertheless, all were a sight worth seeing. Here are the most memorable looks from the big and small screen celebration:

Vanessa Hudgens in custom Vera Wang

Photo: Getty

Our host of the evening was none other than Vanessa Hudgens who lead the red carpet wearing a royal blue custom Vera Wang chiffon mini off-shoulder dress styled by Jason Bolden!

Photo: Getty

She looked gobsmacking with her glam collaboratively perfected by hairstylist Danielle Priano and Tonya Brewer as her makeup artist.

Vanessa Hudgens in Valentino

Photo: Getty

Vanessa then switched it up into a second look while on stage presenting J-Lo with the Generation Award! The hot pink, deep-cut baby doll dress with matching platforms was designed by Maison Valentino.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Mônot

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Next up, Jenny from the block arrived fashionably late to the carpet before accepting her Generation Award, and what an entrance! Wearing a fitted Mônot black leather top layered over a floor-length dress baring exposed hips underneath, she was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Garcelle Beauvais wearing Jovana Louis

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Actress Garcelle Beauvais wore a beautiful purple jumpsuit by Jovana Louis featuring a mesh décolleté and fluffy ostrich feathers at the outseam and cuffs! Her hair was styled by Devante Turnbull with makeup by Julie Jules.

Dorit Kemsley wearing vintage Chanel

Photo: IG/Reproduction

TV Personality Dorit Kemsley wore a full lace vintage Chanel ensemble with Skims underneath. Makeup artist Shadi Malek opted for a natural glow for this outfit, and hairstylist Amanda Lee completed it all with a slicked back, wavy ponytail.

Sydney Sweeney wearing custom Miu Miu

Photo: Getty

Throwing it back to the early 2000s, Sydney Sweeney and stylist Molley Dickson went for casual chic in a dusty pink Miu Miu cropped blouse and sequins micro mini detailed with belt buckles above a side slit. For accessories, she wore Le Vian and Candy Ice jewelry!

Main Image: Getty + IG/Reproduction