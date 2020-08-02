Ms. Tina Lawson Wears Custom Fuchsia Pink ‘Renai’ suit by Jailyn Poindexter for Eaupri Official in Black is King

Several members of the Knowles-Carter-Lawson-Rowland clan appeared in Black is King, included Queen Bey’s Mom, Ms. Tina!

The matriarch shined next to Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in a custom Fuchsia Pink ‘Renai’ suit by Jai Jai for LA Based brand Eaupri Official:

About the placement, Jailyn wrote, “Beyond grateful to be part of this moment in black culture, and to have my work on @mstinalawson at that!✨ Thank you @Beyonce for gifting us with another visually stunning masterpiece and thank you @zerinaakers for trusting me with this project 🙌🏾”

Congrats, Jailyn! Beautiful work.

Images: Disney Plus

