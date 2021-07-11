Most Requested: Tracee Ellis Ross ‘s American Music Awards Rehearsal Lace Up Football Leggings
So many of you had questions about the leggings Tracee Ellis Ross wore for rehearsals for the American Music Awards! @deja_montise says, “Can you please provide details on these pants.” @lisayvettechicago adds, “Who are these pants by???” @jaaaazzzz writes, “Where are these pants from?” @laddym squeals, “Traci’s pants are everything 🔥🔥 can you please give the deets on her look… it’s just an effortless vibe! thanks” And @funmi.turner types, “Hi there! Can you tell me where Tracee got her leggings from?”
Tracee practiced her lines wearing $350 Yeezy Season 5 leggings:
The lace-up front adds texture and attention-to-detail while tonal stitching lends definition.
Sadly, they’re sold out! Get a similar look with these $114 Years of Ours Football lace up leggings:
Get yours at Intermix.
What say you?