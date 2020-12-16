Most Requested: Tia Mowry’s Tik Tok Ulla Johnson Brown Leather Paperbag Waist Shorts
The most requested item this week? Tia Mowry ‘s leather shorts ! @memphmeeks says, “These pants are AH-MAZING. Any idea of the designer? Thanks in advance!” @simplytryce adds, “Hi! Can you provide deets on this outfit? Thanks!” @mz_diggins says, “Please tell us where Tia got these pants! 😩❤️🙏🏾” @tia_brownsugar yelps, “Can you tell where Tia’s pants are from ?”
We were searching for pants, but Tia Mowry is wearing $795 Ulla Johnson Cognac paper bag *shorts*, now on sale for $477 at Nordstrom.
Get a similar top for a steal at $50 at Nordstrom (the one pictured is by Vero Moda ).
Would you splurge?