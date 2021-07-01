Most Requested: Karrueche Tran’s Coach Hyein Seo Som Halter Neck Cut Our Cream Knit Dress

We received a ton of requests for Karrueche Tran’s Coach shopping trip dress! @doheeisgood writes, “Her dress from?!” @tiarashyniece says, “Can you do this look on your page ?!🙏🏾❤️” @cam_cam114 adds, “What outfit is this 🔥😭💕 plz thank you” @damnnngen types, “Can you guys find out where this dress is from please?!”

Karrueche stepped out wearing a $395 Som Halter Neck Dress by Hyein Seo:

Sadly, it’s sold out!

Find current styles at HLorenzo.com.

What say you?

image: Backgrid

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like