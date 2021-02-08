Most Requested: Ciara’s SuperBowl Walk Video Blue Bottom Black Sandals

Last night’s Super Bowl was bomb, but most of you were focused on Ciara’s “Walk” ensemble, specifically her shoes! @urstruly_xher says, “What brand shoes did Ciara wear to the Super Bowl?” @jhud513 adds, “Hi! Can you tell me what kind of shoes these are?” @annthinksfirst writes, “Would you happen to know Ciara’s superbowl outfit and heels designers?” @fineasstoi types, “Could you tell me who these heeled sandals are by?” And @nikp1014 says, “Hi! Do you know what shoes Ciara is wearing?”

 

After searching all night, we found that the brand of ‘blue bottom’ heels is called Loriblu. A similar pair retailed for $420 at Loriblu.com.

See current styles at Loriblu.com.

Outfit info to come. In the meantime, Hot! or Hmm…?

