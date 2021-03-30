Most Comfortable Loungewear For Working From Home

People who work from home often get to opt for casual attire. Loungewear is the perfect fit. Shoppers can browse through Dressbarn’s womens loungewear inside their complete online only store. It is easy to break down the collections by bottoms, tops, or dresses. Dressbarn has been a fashion leader for years.

Leggings

Dressbarn created comfortable and functional leggings. Their brand has a tummy control panel with an extra-wide waistband. The fabric is soft but supportive. It is over 90% cotton. They pair perfectly with short dresses or long cardigans.

Lifting Leggings

Many people have not been able to hit the gym. Engineers developed these lifting leggings to give the body a little boost. The fabric is sturdy but still forgiving.

Drawstring Pants

If you are looking for a more relaxed fit, checkout Dressbarn’s drawstring trousers. These pants are ankle length. The designers gave you two pockets. The fabric is a forgiving blend of polyester, rayon, and a touch of spandex.

Shorts

Bike shorts are an option for busy days around the house. These longer shorts also have the same abdominal control panel as longer leggings. During long conference calls, you can remain relaxed and cool.

Long Hoodie

This long hoodie has the same features as the traditional jacket: a soft hood, long sleeves, and an open front. The coat falls around the knees. The length is perfect to wear over any leggings.

Drawcord Hoodie

Pull this hoodie on, and you will be ready for work or working out. It is made from French terry cloth. The loose bodice and long sleeves will keep you warm.

Knit Hoodie

This hooded sweatshirt does not have a waistband. It is a longer piece. The knit cloth flows freely around the upper legs.

Block Sweater

Dressbarn’s block sweaters sit around the hips. The three horizontal stripes are bold in big. Because of the length, these pair nicely with leggings.

Embellished Sweatshirt

These casual sweatshirts are dressed up with shiny studs. They look like stars bouncing off the black terry cloth. This piece of office loungewear is 100% cotton.

Short-sleeved Tie-dye T-Shirt

Tie-dye tops can make your loungewear wardrobe pop. There are plenty of color combinations to choose from inside Dressbarn’s online store. The flirty V neckline is low but not deep.

Crop Top

The Lexi crop tops are perfect for yoga or a zoom meeting. The neckline is high and softly rounded. They are available in bold and muted colors.

Panther Print

Are you looking for something playful? The panther sweatshirt is sporty and fun. The panther face on the front is printed with a gold foil and stands out on the black sweater.

Shirt Dress

The shirt dress is easy to throw on when you need to look put together quickly. The skirt land slightly above the knees. Try pairing them with leggings, or wrap a belt around the loose waist.

Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

Slip into this flowing gown. The skirt sits below the knees but above the ankles. The tie-dye colors are pastel and soft as the material.

Stay productive and comfortable working in Dressbarn’s womens loungewear. The online store hosts a mix and match collection of shirts, bottoms, and dresses.