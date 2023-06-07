Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin served stylish couple goals in Dubai.
While out enjoying the sun in the City of Gold, the power couple posed for pics by photographer Will Sterling. Looking every bit of poolside ready, Monique wore a pink look featuring Valentino shades, a Balmain one-piece swimsuit, a shearling tote bag, and Chanel flats.
While Monique was pretty in pink, Melvin went for a checkered look in Burberry. Wearing the Burberry woodcut set, he looked fresh for the season in silky separates. He completed his look with Burberry’s British luxury take on the iconic grill sandal.
It was a fashion bomb family affair as the couple brought along their beautiful girls who looked just as summertime stylish as their parents.