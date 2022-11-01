Son, brother, friend and rapper, Takeoff, has passed on at the age of 28.

Early this morning, Fox 26 reporter Shelby Rose reported that Houston PD was investigating a homicide at GreenStreet downtown. Victims were not yet ID’d, but there was confirmation that Migos rappers Takeoff Quavo were in the vicinity.

BREAKING: Houston PD is investigating a homicide at GreenStreet downtown. They will not ID the victim but confirm members of the rap group Migos, specifically Quavo and Takeoff were here.



2 other people were shot and are being treated at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/pwUo0jdlg7 — Shelby Rose FOX 26 (@ShelbyRoseTV) November 1, 2022

Not long after, TMZ reported Takeoff’s passing in the same area. An altercation over a dice game led to the shooting, according to TMZ. Two other individuals also fell victim to the shooting and were taken in private vehicles to the hospital.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Takeoff climbed the ladder of musical success alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The trio made up the iconic rap group the Migos, who released four studio albums and twelve mixtapes before disbanding earlier this year. With Offset going solo, Quavo and Takeoff teamed up for a new hip-hop group titled Unc & Phew. The duo’s first album Only Built for Infinity Links released early last month and their latest visual –a music video for their track Messy– made its world debut just yesterday.

Takeoff leaves behind family, friends, and global fans that will miss him but never forget his impact and contributions to music. We at Fashion Bomb Daily send endless support and healing to his family.