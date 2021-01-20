Michelle Obama Wears Sergio Hudson Look to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C.
Former First Lady, author and speaker Michelle Obama wore a Sergio Hudson look which included a matching coat along with a sweater-pants combination in a wine-burgundy color while attending today’s presidential inauguration.
Michelle Obama’s inauguration look was styled by her partner-in-style Meredith Koop who served as her stylist during her time as the First Lady of the United States. Meredith Koop dressed Obama in a Sergio Hudson Collection 7 look for today’s momentous occasion. Sergio Hudson is a Black designer whose designs have been favored by many celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Beyoncé, and many more.
We love a good fashion moment supplied by Michelle Obama any day!
Photography: Getty