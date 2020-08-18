Michelle Obama Delivered a Powerful Speech at the Democratic National Convention in a Nanushka Top and ByChari ‘VOTE’ Necklace
Last night, Michelle Obama made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention where she delivered a captivating message verbally and fashionably.
Michelle Obama gave her speech in a $415 Nanushka’s Ula Cropped Twist-Front Satin Top accessorized with jewelry that also delivered a message like her $295 “VOTE” necklace and $60 gold hoops by Black-owned LA Brand, ByChari. Her look for the convention was styled by Meredith Koop.
You can shop the Nanushka’s Ula Cropped Twist-Front Satin Top below:
What do you think of Michelle Obama’s speech and look?