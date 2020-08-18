Michelle Obama Delivered a Powerful Speech at the Democratic National Convention in a Nanushka Top and ByChari ‘VOTE’ Necklace

Last night, Michelle Obama made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention where she delivered a captivating message verbally and fashionably.

Michelle Obama gave her speech in a $415 Nanushka’s Ula Cropped Twist-Front Satin Top accessorized with jewelry that also delivered a message like her $295 “VOTE” necklace and $60 gold hoops by Black-owned LA Brand, ByChari. Her look for the convention was styled by Meredith Koop.

You can shop the Nanushka’s Ula Cropped Twist-Front Satin Top below:

ByChari Large Hoop Earrings, $60
ByChari VOTE Necklace, $295

What do you think of Michelle Obama’s speech and look?

