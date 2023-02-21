Marvelous and glorious, with awe-inspiring and celebratory looks on the red carpet, the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA’s) held Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, was nothing shy of the brightest and most fashionable celebs that cinema has to offer.





Of course, the biggest night for British Cinema didn’t come without Britain’s most heavy hitters. British actress and song singer Cynthia Erivo look phenomenal in a metallic copper Louis Vuitton dress with Tiffany & Co jewelry. It was impossible for Erivo to not turn heads in this edgy forward look with fringe details from the waist down. Erivo’s gown was outstanding, and she rocked it with confidence like British rising star, Naomi Ackie.





Ackie, most notable for her exceptional performance as Whitney Houston in “I Want to Dance with Somebody’ had every right to show-stop the red carpet in a white strapless gown styled with a metallic silver hardware peplum belt. She looked incredibly modern, and her futuristic belt took her look up a notch.



What would the BAFTA’s be if Hollywood royalty didn’t make a debut in the United Kingdom? Perhaps a missing puzzle piece. We saw leading ladies like Angela Bassett and Viola Davis stunned in lilac and amethyst hues, while promising stars like ‘Insecure,’ Yvonne Orji and West Side Story, Ariana Debose served us old Hollywood glamour.





It was evident to see all shades of purple fully realized on the red carpet. Nominated for Best Supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett looked tried and true in her lavender custom high slit Pamella Roland gown with shoulder cutouts and voluminous bell sleeves. Her mauve metallic Le Silla platforms and Judith Leiber clutch were the perfect luminous accents.





‘The Woman King’ cast also represented at the BAFTAs in a delightful and contrasting way. Queen Viola Davis displayed regality in a royal-colored shimmery Stella McCartney gown while British actress, Lashana Lynch who played “Izogie” in the epic film, opted for a sky blue Fendi Haute Couture gown with ultra-long chiffon sleeves. She was gone with the wind fabulous and Lynch, who won the BAFTAs ‘Rising Star Award’ last year is undoubtedly making a household name for herself.





In addition to Davis and Lynch, British co-star Sheila Atim, served us high fashion in her metallic tin foil Prada dress with matching gloves. Her diamond statement necklace was all the merrier and if you haven’t noticed yet, It’s all about the gloves these days.





Taking a different direction, yet following this year’s favorable color code, Queen & Slim star, Jodie Turner-Smith arrived at the BAFTAs in a lavender and violet ombre feather and sequin dress by Gucci. She accessorized with a diamond azure floral choker necklace and got creative with her makeup. She had rhinestones meticulously place below her cat-eyes and her ensemble, feeling both luxurious and eccentric, could be captioned, “made you look.”





With Spring exactly a month away, Actress Danielle Deadwyler made quite the entrance in a indigo blue satin Armani Privé Spring ’23 dress that had a green striped sequence bodice and looked so rich against her skin tone. Not to mention her Bulgari Jewels that always look so perfect on her. Like Deadwyer, British TV and Radio presenter Vick Hopes also turned heads in a cobalt blue Kyha Studios sparkly gown with Bulgari Jewelry.





It was refreshing to see some of our most favorite actresses to grace our screens slaying in all their glory at the BAFTAs in London. This award ceremony could potentially be a prelude of what we can expect to see next month at the 95th Academy awards.

