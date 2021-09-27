On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the students of P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem, NY. During the visit, Markle was spied wearing a stylish red look that was truly Fall-ready.
Meghan Markle wore the $5,840 Loro Piana “Loreen” cashmere reversible cape paired with the brand’s $1,685 “Antoine” wool pleated wide leg pants. She continued the look’s red wine color palette with a red top. She also wore a pair of $665 Manolo Blahnik “BB” red suede pointed toe pumps.
For accessories, she kept it simple with a watch and color-complimenting belt worn with her wide leg pants. She also made sure to “mask up” with a black facial mask.
Thoughts?
Photos: Getty Images