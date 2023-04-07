Everyone’s favorite hottie is back and looking bomb. After she stepped out for the International Women’s Day brunch and announced a forthcoming album at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Megan Thee Stallion is officially both feet in the public eye and looking bomb.

Last week, the Savage rapper stepped out in three custom looks, each hotter than the last. Scroll to see who and what she wore, and wear.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

At The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner, Megan accompanied her stylist Law Roach in a custom Paco Rabanne look inspired by the late designer’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection. With voluminous curls and styled with a white fur coat, the H-Town hottie was giving disco diva.

AT&T threw a block party in Thee Stallion’s hometown Houston, and she did not disappoint with her style. She spit fire bars in a cutout bodysuit by Julian Mendez Couture.

Photo: Getty Images

At the CMT Music Awards, Megan mixed mod and 70s glam elements with her usual sexy in a custom cobalt gown by DEFAÏENCE. She complimented the outsized asymmetric white buckle with giant hoop earrings and a bold white bangle.