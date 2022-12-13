Two years after the allegedly shooting, today marked day one in the court proceedings between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom wearing a purple suit from Sergio Hudson‘s Fall 2022 Collection 10. The color choice in itself made a mega statement as purple represents domestic violence awareness.
The rapper wore her wide-legged suit with a $10,400 Chanel multi-color rainbow bag and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
Main Image: Getty Images