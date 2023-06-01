Guess what Hotties? It’s looking like it might be a hot girl summer and we are so here for it.

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet when she was photographed with Belgian Soccer player, Romelu Lukaku as a plus one for his Inter Milan teammate, Lautaro Martinez wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

Pardon us, but did we miss the memo because we had no idea that Megan Thee Stallion was single and ready to mingle. It was just last October, when the ‘Savage’ rapper took to Instagram to announce her two year anniversary with rapper Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine, and now all of a sudden it seems like the duo may have called it quits.

Before we begin speculating and assuming, it is important to note that Meg and Romelu’s relationship could be strictly platonic as the two are both signed under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management. However Megan’s body language is definitely saying otherwise.

The 28 year old rapper gently touched Romelu’s hand during the wedding which certainly gave signs of flirtatious behavior. Romelu looked smitten by thee Stallion who wore an olive green $4,300 Yves Saint Laurent Cutout dress that draped impeccably across the bust.

Megan chose to accessorize with a diamond necklace, and gold quilted handbag. Her best accessory had to be her gorgeous auburn curly hair that served a bang and blonde highlights.

She’s clearly been hitting the gym and showing off her body yadi yadi so we can’t imagine where things went wrong with Pardi. Last June in an interview with Vibe Magazine, Megan opened up about her mental health and relationship with Pardi in which she stated,

“I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me,” Megan expressed. “I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’ I really want to be good for you [Pardi], because I’m trying to be good for myself.’ But I just . . . I don’t know. Right now, I really don’t know, because sometimes I don’t feel good about me. So I feel like it’s hard to be in a relationship when you are not loving on yourself right.”

Perhaps Megan Thee Stallion has some internal work that she has to do, but no matter the circumstance, we’re happy to see her back on the prowl and open to new possibilities.

We are also curious to see if Meg and Romelu will make this long distance relationship work or if she’s just getting her feet wet again in the love department.