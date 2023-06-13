Can you believe it’s only been 4-years since Megan Thee Stallion first broke out onto the scene? Neither can we, and it’s evident to see that this Stallion is no one-hit-wonder.

From the looks of it, this summer will be a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ again for the 28-year old Houston native, and it looks like she’s been taking a few notes from Queen Beyoncé based on her latest performance at L.A. Pride over the weekend.

Photo Credit @Emiliocoochie

It was just a few weeks ago that we saw Meg bumping shoulders with Jay-Z in the crowd at Bey’s Renaissance tour in Paris as she grooved to the beat of the music with a twinkle of admiration in her eyes.

They say, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” and during Meg’s performance she had a new presence and stance about her while on stage. With her long curly hair blowing in the wind like Queen B, and her embellished L.O.C.A catsuit, you can definitely see that Megan is inspired Beyoncé. But after all, who isn’t?

The ‘Savage’ rapper custom diamond goddess L.O.C.A look was iconic with Grace Jones and Diana Ross vibes. Bejeweled with crystals perfectly placed down her body suit and a cone embellished bust, Megan Thee Stallion looked fully blinged out.

Known for making custom ensembles for performers like Latto, Chloe Bailey, JT and Coi Leray, fantasy designer L.O.C.A truly created a masterpiece for the Houston rapper who looked sickening and like a walking chandelier.