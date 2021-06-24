Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Hot Girl Summer Launching Swim Collection With Fashion Nova

Megan Thee Stallion just let us know that hot girl summer is on and popping! The Houston rapper just launched a collaborative swim collection with fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

For her second collection, Megan Thee Stallion tackles swimwear, beachwear and going-out pieces that are approved by the hot girl herself. From endless bikinis in vibrant hues to sexy beach coverups, the latest includes over 100 affordable pieces ranging from $14.99 to $59.99.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for being completely unapologetic with her personality and confident in her curvy shape, so she’s giving her hotties a chance to slay like her in her latest Fashion Nova collaboration. She made sure to cater to all body shapes and sizes with sizing ranging up to 3X.

Explore the Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova swim collection here. Hurry, select styles have already sold out!