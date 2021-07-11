Megan Thee Stallion Heads to Vegas in Fashion Nova Navy Ruched Set

Megan Thee Stallion turned up Las Vegas over the weekend, delivering an energy-filled performance and hosting an even more lively afterparty. As she prepped for the night’s festivities, she kept it cozy and comfortable in a Fashion Nova set for pre-glam.

Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Ruched All Over Velvet Legging Set. While the hot girl wore the set in the navy color, it also comes in a brown colorway as well. The set features a cropped hooded zip-up jacket and high-waisted legged which both appear in an allover ruched velvet design. Megan accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and a monogram Dior handbag. She also sported a wispy bang hairstyle.

The Ruched All Over Velvet Legging Set is literally perfect for traveling, according the Megan Thee Stallion! She wore the set as she boarded her private flight to Vegas. With such stretchy velvet fabric, the set is pleasant for those cool flights as you head to your destination.

