Megan Thee Stallion Gets Ready for 2021 Grammys in Fashion Nova Navy Velour Track Suit

Gearing up for the 2021 Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her getting ready for her performance. She showed off a Revlon makeup beat while rocking a navy velour tracksuit from Fashion Nova.

Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 The Original Trendsetter Velour Set in navy. The track set includes a zip-up hooded jacket and drawstring joggers in velour fabric. While Megan is wearing the navy color, the set also comes available in various other colors including black, burgundy, hunter, mauve, navy and white to name a few.

The Original Trendsetter Velour Set is a Nova babe favorite! Customers reviewed that the set is comfortable, flattering and offers the perfect fit.

Velour sets rose in popularity during the early 2000s as celebrities like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian wore them while running errands and shopping.

